Kia is only one of a few automakers still making minivans.
The Sedona gets a small facelift for the 2019 model year.
Power comes from a 3.3-liter V6.
The V6 engine gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission this year.
A new pair of touchscreens offer better rear-seat infotainment.
A revised interior is available with slightly updated infotainment tech.
The engine's new eight-speed automatic should be good for some modest fuel economy improvements.
The Sedona is hugely spacious and comfortable inside.
The 2019 Sedona will go on sale later this year.
Keep scrolling or swiping for more photos of the 2019 Sedona.