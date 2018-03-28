  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • 2019 Kia Sedona
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
  • Kia Sedona NY Auto Show 2018
Kia is only one of a few automakers still making minivans.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The Sedona gets a small facelift for the 2019 model year.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Power comes from a 3.3-liter V6.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The V6 engine gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission this year.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

A new pair of touchscreens offer better rear-seat infotainment.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

A revised interior is available with slightly updated infotainment tech.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The engine's new eight-speed automatic should be good for some modest fuel economy improvements. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The Sedona is hugely spacious and comfortable inside.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

The 2019 Sedona will go on sale later this year.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Keep scrolling or swiping for more photos of the 2019 Sedona.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Kia
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More

Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Read More
2019 Kia Sedona has better tech for your many passengers

