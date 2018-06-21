Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The popular Kia Optima has gotten a refresh for 2019.
A new front fascia includes Stinger-inspired fog lights and LED running lights.
Around back are available LED taillights and dual exhaust.
New wheel options are also on offer.
Most ADAS systems are available across all trim lines, except adaptive cruise control. You'll have to jump up to EX or SX trims for that technology.
A new lane-keeping assist can provide a bit of steering input should you drift out of your lane.
Inside the top of the line SX gets some cool two-tone red and black seats.
Lower trims are powered by a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine, while the mid EX trim gets a 1.6-liter turbo. Our SX tester sports a 2.0-liter turbo under the hood.
A new tiered infotainment system includes a base Uvo Play, Uvo Link or the Uvo Link with navigation seen here. Regardless of tier, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard.
We have no word on pricing as of publishing. Keep scrolling for more photos of this good-looking alternative to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.