2019 Kia Forte: Stung by the Stinger

As some automakers turn away from sedans, Kia is sticking to them and is rolling out a new third-generation Forte for the 2019 model year.
To make a visual impact, the new Forte features a heavy dose of styling inspiration from the Stinger sports sedan.
The skinny tiger nose grille and pulled back headlights are some of the Stinger touches found on the new Forte.
A 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque powers the new Forte.
On most Forte models, a new continuously variable transmission comes standard.
Only the base FE models come standard with a 6-speed manual with the continuously variable unit being optional.
Forte LX, S and EX models return an estimated 30 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway.
With a 15.3 cubic feet trunk gives the 2019 Forte a bigger trunk than the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.
All 2019 Kia Fortes will come standard with an 8-inch infotainment system boasting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.
The 2019 Kia Forte hits dealers in September and will start at $18,585, including $895 destination for the FE manual. The CVT-equipped Forte begins at $19,485.
