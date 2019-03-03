2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon takes on the desert in the Rebelle Rally

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The seven-day Rebelle Rally starts in Squaw Valley, California and makes its way down to the dunes of Glamis near the Mexican border.
This year I piloted the new JL-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
The Jeep is an excellent choice for the Rally -- almost too good, with its front and rear lockers and disconnecting sway bar.
The rally is not about speed, but precise navigation. My co-driver Rebecca Donaghe made the dashboard into her office, thanks to copious amounts of Velcro.
The Rubicon is shod in 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires. We aired down for a smoother ride and a wider footprint.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a mild-hybrid system is available, but our Jeep rolled with the standard 3.6-liter V6.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but our Rebelle Jeep came with the optional eight-speed automatic.
The dunes of Glamis require four-wheel drive, plenty of momentum and a will of steel.
Approach the top of a dune too quickly and you'll launch; too slowly and you'll get stuck.
After seven days of intense competition, Donaghe and I earned a first-place finish overall and got the highest score for a bone stock vehicle.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the Rebelle Rally.