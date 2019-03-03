2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon takes on the desert in the Rebelle Rally

  • 2018 Rebelle Rally Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
The seven-day Rebelle Rally starts in Squaw Valley, California and makes its way down to the dunes of Glamis near the Mexican border.

This year I piloted the new JL-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The Jeep is an excellent choice for the Rally -- almost too good, with its front and rear lockers and disconnecting sway bar.

The rally is not about speed, but precise navigation. My co-driver Rebecca Donaghe made the dashboard into her office, thanks to copious amounts of Velcro.

The Rubicon is shod in 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires. We aired down for a smoother ride and a wider footprint.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a mild-hybrid system is available, but our Jeep rolled with the standard 3.6-liter V6.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but our Rebelle Jeep came with the optional eight-speed automatic.

The dunes of Glamis require four-wheel drive, plenty of momentum and a will of steel.

Approach the top of a dune too quickly and you'll launch; too slowly and you'll get stuck.

After seven days of intense competition, Donaghe and I earned a first-place finish overall and got the highest score for a bone stock vehicle. 

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the Rebelle Rally.

