2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X is just right

The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $33,440 including $1,495 for destination.
As tested, my Limited X 4x4 example comes in at $49,880.
If you're feeling spendy, $88,395 will buy you the keys to the ultimate, 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Under my Limited X's hood sits a 3.6-liter V6 making 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. All Jeep Grand Cherokees use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
My tester is EPA-rated for 18 miles per gallon in the city and 25 mpg highway. After 304 miles of testing, I averaged 19.8 mpg in mixed driving.
There's plenty of space for up to five occupants in the Grand Cherokee's cabin.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on a 7-inch touchscreen. My tester bumps screen size up to 8.4 inches and adds embedded navigation.
Standard driver-assistance tech includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Limited X adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automated parallel parking and rain-sensing wipers.
Cargo space behind the back seats is 36.3 cubic feet and 68.3 cubic feet with the second row folded.
