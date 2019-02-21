2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X is just right

  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4

The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $33,440 including $1,495 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

As tested, my Limited X 4x4 example comes in at $49,880.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

If you're feeling spendy, $88,395 will buy you the keys to the ultimate, 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Under my Limited X's hood sits a 3.6-liter V6 making 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. All Jeep Grand Cherokees use an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

My tester is EPA-rated for 18 miles per gallon in the city and 25 mpg highway. After 304 miles of testing, I averaged 19.8 mpg in mixed driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

There's plenty of space for up to five occupants in the Grand Cherokee's cabin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on a 7-inch touchscreen. My tester bumps screen size up to 8.4 inches and adds embedded navigation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Standard driver-assistance tech includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Limited X adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automated parallel parking and rain-sensing wipers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Cargo space behind the back seats is 36.3 cubic feet and 68.3 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
45
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
47
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 48
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X is just right

Up Next

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: No apologies needed

Latest Stories

Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2:46
2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top

2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top

6:25
Ford is investigating its US emissions-certification process

Ford is investigating its US emissions-certification process

by
Tesla Model 3 stripped of Consumer Reports recommendations

Tesla Model 3 stripped of Consumer Reports recommendations

by
Waymo self-driving cars can now respond to traffic cops' hand signals

Waymo self-driving cars can now respond to traffic cops' hand signals

by