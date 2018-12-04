2019 Jeep Cherokee can handle the rough stuff

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Jeep Cherokee is updated for the 2019 model year with a refreshed, handsome appearance, more cargo space and more tech.
Base prices for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee range from $24,545 to $36,690 plus $1,495 for destination.
For 2019, the Cherokee now offers a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A naturally aspirated I4 and a V6 are also available.
When paired with front-wheel drive, the new turbocharged engine can help the Cherokee achieve 23/31 city/highway mpg.
My Trailhawk tester is rated for 20/26 city/highway mpg, and after 976 miles, I averaged 26.5 mpg.
All Cherokees use a nine-speed automatic transmission.
There's enough room inside for up to five occupants.
A 7-inch touchscreen comes standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. My tester's touchscreen is 8.4 inches and includes navigation.
With the rear seats folded, there's 54.7 cubic feet of cargo space.
