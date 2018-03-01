2019 Jaguar I-Pace is an electric cat with some proper hustle

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Under the body is a pair of electric drive units, one at each axle.
The I-Pace puts out a net 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque.
With all four wheels being electrically driven, it'll hustle to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
Despite all that performance, its 90-kWh battery pack will keep the I-Pace going for an estimated 240 miles (EPA and European measurements are still forthcoming).
With a 100-kW DC fast charger, it can go from empty to 80 percent charge in just about 40 minutes.
Using a 7-kW Level 2 home charger, it'll take about 10 hours to add the same amount of charge.
The battery is backed by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
The I-Pace will be offered in one of three trims -- S, SE and HSE. If you really want to throw down, Jaguar will offer a First Edition model in the vehicle's first year.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace will arrive at US dealers in the second half of 2018, but retailers can start placing customer orders starting today. Pricing is TBD.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Jaguar's first foray into BEVs.