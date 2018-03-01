2019 Jaguar I-Pace is an electric cat with some proper hustle

Under the body is a pair of electric drive units, one at each axle.    

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The I-Pace puts out a net 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque.   

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

With all four wheels being electrically driven, it'll hustle to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.     

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Despite all that performance, its 90-kWh battery pack will keep the I-Pace going for an estimated 240 miles (EPA and European measurements are still forthcoming).

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

With a 100-kW DC fast charger, it can go from empty to 80 percent charge in just about 40 minutes.     

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Using a 7-kW Level 2 home charger, it'll take about 10 hours to add the same amount of charge.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The battery is backed by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.     

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The I-Pace will be offered in one of three trims -- S, SE and HSE. If you really want to throw down, Jaguar will offer a First Edition model in the vehicle's first year.   

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace will arrive at US dealers in the second half of 2018, but retailers can start placing customer orders starting today. Pricing is TBD.    

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Jaguar's first foray into BEVs.

Caption by / Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More

Photo by Jaguar
Read More
1 of 65
|

2019 Jaguar I-Pace is an electric cat with some proper hustle

Published:
Up Next
2019 Audi A6 packs a 1-2 punch of l...
22

Latest Stories

Phantom Auto pioneers remote driving technology

Phantom Auto pioneers remote driving technology

by
Mazda brings back the rotary engine... as an EV range extender

Mazda brings back the rotary engine... as an EV range extender

by
2018 BMW X2: Another crossover niche filled

2018 BMW X2: Another crossover niche filled

by
Toyota, suppliers will spend $2.8B to develop its own self-driving tech

Toyota, suppliers will spend $2.8B to develop its own self-driving tech

by
Get ready for more expensive cars, Toyota says, thanks to metal tariffs

Get ready for more expensive cars, Toyota says, thanks to metal tariffs

by
Maven Gig lands in Austin with 20 Chevy Bolt EVs

Maven Gig lands in Austin with 20 Chevy Bolt EVs

by