2019 Indian FTR1200: A flat track-inspired hooligan for the street

The 2019 Indian FTR1200 represents a radical departure for the brand.
Where previously it focused on big, feet-forward cruisers, this is an out-and-out performance machine that should rival the best from Europe.
The FTR1200 is based around a brand-new 1203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that makes 120 horsepower and a whopping 85 lb-ft of torque.
The suspension is unbranded, but on the S model it's fully adjustable and anodized gold.
The rear monoshock on the S model is adjustable for preload, rebound and compression. It also features a piggyback reservoir.
The electronics suite on the S model is impressive. It comes with traction control, stability control, wheelie control and ABS -- all lean sensitive thanks to a built in inertial measurement unit.
Brakes at both ends of the bike come from Brembo and should provide ample stopping power coupled with great feel at the lever.
The low-profile tank is designed to look sleek and make it easier for a rider to move around front-to-back on the bike.
One area in which the production FTR1200 differs from the concept is in the length of its swingarm. The longer wheelbase doesn't look quite as sexy, but street riders will likely appreciate the added stability.
Given the quality of fit and finish of other modern Indians, we expect the FTR1200 to be beautifully built.