The 2019 Indian FTR 1200 is Roadshow's first long-term two-wheeler

We're welcoming Roadshow's first two-wheeled long-term test vehicle to the fleet.
We've been excited about the Indian FTR1200 since we saw it in concept form over two years ago.
Our test bike is the top-spec Race Replica model which incudes, among other things, an Akrapovic exhaust.
It also includes a red steel trellis suspension and swingarm and adjustable suspension.
The FTR is a pretty radical departure for Indian's street bike lineup and that's part of what makes it appealing.
Still, it has some familiar Indian features like excellent build quality and a comfy seat.
We love the modern headlight and the rest of the flat-track inspired touches.
The FTR1200 shows that Indian is making an attempt at courting younger, less affluent buyers and it seems to be working.
So far, in our testing, we've found the FTR to be a near perfect around-town companion, with its relatively narrow proportions and ample torque.