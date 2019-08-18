The 2019 Indian FTR 1200 is Roadshow's first long-term two-wheeler

  • 2019-indianftr1200-001
  • 2019-indianftr1200-021
  • 2019-indianftr1200-002
  • 2019-indianftr1200-003
  • 2019-indianftr1200-004
  • 2019-indianftr1200-005
  • 2019-indianftr1200-006
  • 2019-indianftr1200-007
  • 2019-indianftr1200-008
  • 2019-indianftr1200-009
  • 2019-indianftr1200-010
  • 2019-indianftr1200-011
  • 2019-indianftr1200-012
  • 2019-indianftr1200-013
  • 2019-indianftr1200-014
  • 2019-indianftr1200-015
  • 2019-indianftr1200-016
  • 2019-indianftr1200-017
  • 2019-indianftr1200-018
  • 2019-indianftr1200-019
  • 2019-indianftr1200-020
  • 2019-indianftr1200-022
  • 2019-indianftr1200-023
  • 2019-indianftr1200-024
  • 2019-indianftr1200-025
  • 2019-indianftr1200-026
  • 2019-indianftr1200-027

2019 Indian FTR1200

We're welcoming Roadshow's first two-wheeled long-term test vehicle to the fleet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1
of 27

We've been excited about the Indian FTR1200 since we saw it in concept form over two years ago.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2
of 27

Our test bike is the top-spec Race Replica model which incudes, among other things, an Akrapovic exhaust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
3
of 27

It also includes a red steel trellis suspension and swingarm and adjustable suspension.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
4
of 27

The FTR is a pretty radical departure for Indian's street bike lineup and that's part of what makes it appealing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
5
of 27

Still, it has some familiar Indian features like excellent build quality and a comfy seat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
6
of 27

We love the modern headlight and the rest of the flat-track inspired touches.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
7
of 27

The FTR1200 shows that Indian is making an attempt at courting younger, less affluent buyers and it seems to be working.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
8
of 27

So far, in our testing, we've found the FTR to be a near perfect around-town companion, with its relatively narrow proportions and ample torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
9
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
10
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
11
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
12
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
13
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
14
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
15
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
16
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
17
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
18
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
19
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
20
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
21
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
22
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
23
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
24
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
25
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
26
of 27

Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
27
of 27
Now Reading

The 2019 Indian FTR 1200 is Roadshow's first long-term two-wheeler

Up Next

Zero Motorcycles' electric SR/F is a two-wheeled street fightin' man

Latest Stories

2019 Indian FTR 1200 joins Roadshow’s long-term test fleet

2019 Indian FTR 1200 joins Roadshow’s long-term test fleet

by
France's Wattway solar road proves to be a big, expensive failure

France's Wattway solar road proves to be a big, expensive failure

by
The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Quality issues lead NextMove to bail on its massive Tesla Model 3 order

Quality issues lead NextMove to bail on its massive Tesla Model 3 order

by
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster ups the exclusivity factor

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster ups the exclusivity factor

by