The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N can tackle a race track with ease

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes either 250 or 275 horsepower, depending on option package.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
1
of 41

Hyundai says the Veloster N will hit 62 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds and that it tops out at 155 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
2
of 41

Hyundai designed the Veloster N to be "track capable" right from the factory, with lots of brake and engine cooling ducts.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
3
of 41

In terms of handling, the Veloster N benefits from adaptive suspension, an electronically controlled differential and sticky Pirelli P-Zero tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
4
of 41

Aerodynamic elements include the big rear wing, new side skirts and various ducts in the front fascia.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
5
of 41

To help you deal with the six-speed manual transmission on-track, the Veloster N offers electronic rev-matching.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
6
of 41

This exterior color is called Performance Blue and is exclusive to Hyundai's N models.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
7
of 41

The LED third brake light is supposed to resemble the rear lighting on racing cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
8
of 41

The Veloster N goes on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of this year. It'll be the first N product sold in our market.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
9
of 41

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
10
of 41

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
11
of 41

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
12
of 41

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
13
of 41

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
14
of 41

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
15
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 41

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 41
Now Reading

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N can tackle a race track with ease

Up Next

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a slickly styled family SUV

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: We drive the Tesla Model 3 Performance
1:10

AutoComplete: We drive the Tesla Model 3 Performance

by
2019 Toyota 86 TRD Edition adds performance and style

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Edition adds performance and style

by
Trump may push for post-Pruitt CAFE and emissions rollbacks

Trump may push for post-Pruitt CAFE and emissions rollbacks

by
Tesla reportedly asks suppliers for cash back to cover Model 3 costs

Tesla reportedly asks suppliers for cash back to cover Model 3 costs

by
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ferrari replica headed to auction

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ferrari replica headed to auction

by
Second-generation Audi Q3 teased for the first time

Second-generation Audi Q3 teased for the first time

by