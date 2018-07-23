The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N can tackle a race track with ease

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes either 250 or 275 horsepower, depending on option package.
Hyundai says the Veloster N will hit 62 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds and that it tops out at 155 mph.
Hyundai designed the Veloster N to be "track capable" right from the factory, with lots of brake and engine cooling ducts.
In terms of handling, the Veloster N benefits from adaptive suspension, an electronically controlled differential and sticky Pirelli P-Zero tires.
Aerodynamic elements include the big rear wing, new side skirts and various ducts in the front fascia.
To help you deal with the six-speed manual transmission on-track, the Veloster N offers electronic rev-matching.
This exterior color is called Performance Blue and is exclusive to Hyundai's N models.
The LED third brake light is supposed to resemble the rear lighting on racing cars.
The Veloster N goes on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of this year. It'll be the first N product sold in our market.
