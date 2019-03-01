2019 Hyundai Veloster N is right-priced performance

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N starts at $27,820 including $920 for destination.

My loaded example totals out to $29,920 as tested.

The $2,100 Performance Package is the Veloster N's sole optional extra, but it's a must-have.

Under the hood sits a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission manages the power sent to the front wheels. EPA fuel economy is 22/28 city/highway miles per gallon. I achieved 21.8 mpg after 373 miles of testing.

The Veloster N's interior is plenty comfortable, but cabin materials are disappointing.

Hyundai doesn't offer embedded navigation on the Veloster N, but the hatchback does come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Satellite radio and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system also come standard.

Cargo capacity is decent with 19.9 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, and 44.5 cubic feet with the back seats folded.

Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring are not available, but can be had on the less performance-oriented Veloster Turbo Ultimate.

Click or scroll further for more images of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N.

