The 2019 Hyundai Nexo runs on hydrogen gas and oxygen

The 2019 Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen fuel-cell crossover.

The Nexo can store 14.0 pounds of hydrogen onboard in its 13.8-gallon tank system, giving it a driving range of 380 miles.

An electric motor drives the front wheels, providing 161 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.

The Nexo was specifically designed for fuel-cell power, rather than being adapted from an existing vehicle.

The bodywork is designed to keep drag to a minimum, with a coefficient of just 0.32.

The wind-cheating D-pillars serve as air "tunnels" funneling air past the body.

The Nexo's technology options will include a blind-spot camera and a self-parking function.

Cargo space is similar to the Hyundai Tucson crossover.

Hyundai Nexo buyers receive a card for free hydrogen fuel, so their fill-ups will cost nothing.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Hyundai Nexo.

