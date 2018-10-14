The 2019 Hyundai Nexo runs on hydrogen gas and oxygen

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen fuel-cell crossover.
The Nexo can store 14.0 pounds of hydrogen onboard in its 13.8-gallon tank system, giving it a driving range of 380 miles.
An electric motor drives the front wheels, providing 161 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.
The Nexo was specifically designed for fuel-cell power, rather than being adapted from an existing vehicle.
The bodywork is designed to keep drag to a minimum, with a coefficient of just 0.32.
The wind-cheating D-pillars serve as air "tunnels" funneling air past the body.
The Nexo's technology options will include a blind-spot camera and a self-parking function.
Cargo space is similar to the Hyundai Tucson crossover.
Hyundai Nexo buyers receive a card for free hydrogen fuel, so their fill-ups will cost nothing.
