The 2019 Hyundai Elantra gets a striking visual refresh

Hyundai gave the Elantra a big refresh for the 2019 model year, with a new look on the outside.
Nearly every exterior panel is new this year, as well as the lights and wheels, and up front lots of triangle shapes dominate the design.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter inline-four engine rated for 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.
Back-seat and trunk space are good, though not class-leading when compared to entries like the Honda Civic sedan.
The 2019 Elantra's new LED taillights look quite sharp on the back of this sedan.
This loaded-up Limited test car has options like a sunroof, heated leather seats, LED headlights, push-button start, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring, built-in navigation and even wireless phone charging.
A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on all but the base Elantra SE, and an 8-inch screen is available as an option.
Fuel economy is rated at a competitive 27 miles per gallon city and 38 mpg highway.
The 2019 Elantra starts at $18,120 with destination, with this tester costing $26,920.
