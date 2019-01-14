Get sportier with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

Photos
Hyundai has unveiled the 2019 Elantra GT N Line here at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, replacing the Elantra GT Sport.

The first of many N Line vehicles to come, this trim level will live between traditional Hyundai models and the hot-to-trot N cars.

While this usually means aesthetic upgrades alone, as is the case with other automakers, Hyundai made sure that there's some performance to back up all those good looks.

Under the Elantra GT N Line's hood is the same engine found on the GT Sport.

It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, which is good for 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch is also on offer.

The engine and transmission mounts are a fair bit stiffer than in the GT Sport, as are the springs.

The front sway bar is a little thinner, but the rear sway bar gets fatter for more interesting on-road dynamics.

It'll cost $23,300 with a six-speed manual, or $24,400 with a seven-speed DCT.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line.

