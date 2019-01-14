Hyundai debuts N Line enhancements on 2019 Elantra GT in Detroit

The Hyundai Elantra GT Sport is dead, but I don't think you're going to miss it.

Hyundai has unveiled the 2019 Elantra GT N Line here at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, replacing the Elantra GT Sport. The first of many N Line vehicles to come, this trim level will live between traditional Hyundai models and the hot-to-trot N cars. While this usually means aesthetic upgrades alone, as is the case with other automakers, Hyundai made sure that there's some performance to back up all those good looks.

Hyundai borrowed a good deal of this car's upgrades from the European-spec i30 N. There's a more aggressive front spoiler, a grille specific to this trim, loads of N Line badges, black side mirrors and 18-inch wheels. Out back, there's a different rear bumper. Manual-transmission variants also get Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires wrapped around those alloys.

Inside, things are just as sporty as they are outside. The Elantra GT N Line gets a special N steering wheel with metallic spokes, special sport seats with the N logo embedded in them, leather on the gear shift lever, a special instrument cluster and red stitching all over the darn place. The leather seats come with heat and, for the driver, power lumbar support.

But again, it's more than just looks. Even compared to the outgoing Elantra GT Sport, the N Line is built to handle. The engine and transmission mounts are a fair bit stiffer, as are the springs. The front sway bar is a little thinner, but the rear sway bar gets fatter for some more interesting on-road dynamics. The shocks have been retuned, and the steering has a new calibration, as well.

Under the Elantra GT N Line's hood is the same engine found on the GT Sport. It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, which is good for 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch is also on offer.

As with other Hyundais, there's a solid amount of tech in there. It can wield a screen as large as 8 inches across, and it's loaded with satellite radio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That's part of a tech package that also adds a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and a Qi wireless charging pad. It also includes safety systems like forward collision warning, autobrake and lane-keep assist.

The 2019 Elantra GT N Line goes on sale later this year. It'll cost $23,300 with a six-speed manual, or $24,400 with a seven-speed DCT. If you want a regular ol' Elantra GT, those will start at $20,450.

