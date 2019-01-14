Photos
Hyundai debuts N Line enhancements on 2019 Elantra GT in Detroit

The N Line trim is about more than just looking good.

Hyundai

The Hyundai Elantra GT Sport is dead, but I don't think you're going to miss it.

Hyundai has unveiled the 2019 Elantra GT N Line here at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, replacing the Elantra GT Sport. The first of many N Line vehicles to come, this trim level will live between traditional Hyundai models and the hot-to-trot N cars. While this usually means aesthetic upgrades alone, as is the case with other automakers, Hyundai made sure that there's some performance to back up all those good looks.

Hyundai borrowed a good deal of this car's upgrades from the European-spec i30 N. There's a more aggressive front spoiler, a grille specific to this trim, loads of N Line badges, black side mirrors and 18-inch wheels. Out back, there's a different rear bumper. Manual-transmission variants also get Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires wrapped around those alloys.

Inside, things are just as sporty as they are outside. The Elantra GT N Line gets a special N steering wheel with metallic spokes, special sport seats with the N logo embedded in them, leather on the gear shift lever, a special instrument cluster and red stitching all over the darn place. The leather seats come with heat and, for the driver, power lumbar support.

hyundai-elantra-gt-n-line-promoEnlarge Image

The Elantra GT Sport was both fun and attractive, and the enhancements that come with the N Line build upon that even more.

 Hyundai

But again, it's more than just looks. Even compared to the outgoing Elantra GT Sport, the N Line is built to handle. The engine and transmission mounts are a fair bit stiffer, as are the springs. The front sway bar is a little thinner, but the rear sway bar gets fatter for some more interesting on-road dynamics. The shocks have been retuned, and the steering has a new calibration, as well.

Under the Elantra GT N Line's hood is the same engine found on the GT Sport. It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, which is good for 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch is also on offer.

As with other Hyundais, there's a solid amount of tech in there. It can wield a screen as large as 8 inches across, and it's loaded with satellite radio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That's part of a tech package that also adds a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and a Qi wireless charging pad. It also includes safety systems like forward collision warning, autobrake and lane-keep assist.

The 2019 Elantra GT N Line goes on sale later this year. It'll cost $23,300 with a six-speed manual, or $24,400 with a seven-speed DCT. If you want a regular ol' Elantra GT, those will start at $20,450.

