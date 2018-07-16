2019 Honda Pilot offers family-friendly standard safety tech

  • 2019 Honda Pilot
The 2019 Honda Pilot goes on sale Monday with a starting price of $31,450 before $995 destination, taxes, fees and all that good stuff.    

That price will net you a 2019 Pilot LX with front-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels and a bare-bones 5-inch infotainment system.    

All 2019 Pilots get new LED headlights and taillights, in addition to revised bumpers and Honda Sensing.

Honda Sensing is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems that includes autobrake, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

All Pilots get the same engine -- a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque that takes regular gas.    

All-wheel drive is available on this and all trims for $1,900, except for the top Elite trim, where it's standard.     

The 2019 Honda Pilot is on sale at dealerships starting today, July 16.

