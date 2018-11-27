The Honda Passport returns for 2019

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Honda Passport is back!
Honda's new Passport is based on the Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup truck.
The Passport offers seating for five passengers.
The Passport uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower.
Honda will offer the Passport with both front- or all-wheel drive.
Honda says the Passport can tow as much as 5,000 pounds.
Every Passport comes standard with the Honda Sensing suite of safety tech.
The Passport makes its debut at the 2018 LA Auto Show.
Look for the Passport to hit dealers in early 2019.
