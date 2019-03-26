  • 2019 Honda Passport
The Passport joins Honda's SUV lineup this year.

The Passport is a full six inches shorter than the Pilot, but stands an inch taller.

This black front fascia is standard on all Passport models.

The best way to describe the Passport's appearance? Chonky. 

All Passports come standard with 20-inch wheels.

Touring and Elite trims get standard LED headlights.

Those upper trim levels also get a standard power tailgate.

The Passport uses the same 3.5-liter V6 as the Pilot, rated for 280 horsepower.

2019 Passport pricing starts at $31,990, not including $1,045 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Honda Passport.

