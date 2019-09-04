2019 Honda Passport: Rugged, functional and ready for the long haul

  • 2019 Honda Passport
Say hello to our latest long-term tester, the 2019 Honda Passport.

We'll have this two-row crossover for a year, getting into the weeds with performance, economy and cargo capacity.

So far, we're pretty happy. The 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque is plenty strong.

We've been using the Passport's 77.9 cubic feet of space behind the front seats for all our camera gear.

Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance technologies is standard on all trims, with adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights and lane-keeping assist. 

However, our top-of-the-line Elite trim adds blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert for the total package.

The 8-inch Display Audio infotainment system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless phone charging.

The Passport's all-wheel-drive system has a terrain management function, with Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand modes.

In all-wheel drive, the mighty Passport can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The 2019 Honda Passport starts at $33,085 for a Sport model, but our Elite tester is closer to $45,000, including $1,095 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

