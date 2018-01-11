Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    1
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    2
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    3
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    4
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    5
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    6
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    7
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    8
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    9
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    10
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    11
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    12
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    13
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    14
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    15
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    16
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    17
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    18
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    19
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    20
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    21
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    22
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    23
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    24
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    25
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    26
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    27
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    28
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    29
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    30
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    31
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    32
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    33
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
    34
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    35
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    36
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    37
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    38
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    39
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    40
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    41
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    42
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    43
    of 44
  • 2019 Honda Insight Prototype - stock
    44
    of 44

The 2019 Insight looks mature, more like a downsized Accord and less like the racier and somewhat overstyled Civic.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Smoked taillight lenses may or may not be a Prototype-only touch.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A sloping backlight looks great and gives the Insight a bit of the "four-door coupe" styling that's so in vogue these days. 

Let's hope they've preserved rear headroom the way they magically did with the Accord.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The interior features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Honda claims the Insight will have class-leading passenger space. 

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

This overhead view gives a good sense of the Insight's overall proportions and offers a view of the hood detailing.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

"Prototype" in Honda-speak means that this is 99 percent production ready. Expect very minor changes, perhaps an inch-smaller wheels and tires and larger side mirrors.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

LED headlamps are standard.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

That trunk will have a split-folding rear seat back to maximize cargo room, but we still wouldn't expect as much luggage space as a Prius.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Honda calls its recent grille design the "flying wing," and it intersects the headlamps in this application.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Large 19-inch wheels will be likely smaller in production, at least in lower-end trims. These ones look like Cuisinart blades.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Expect production Insight mirrors to look a lot like this, only a bit thicker to afford larger glass and better visibility.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Yep, it's a Honda.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Keep clicking or swiping through for more images of the 2019 Honda Insight Prototype.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More

Honda Insight Prototype

Caption by / Photo by Honda
Read More
1 of 44
|

2019 Honda Insight will try to make you forget the Prius

Published:
Up Next
The 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop makes...
22

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Toyota unveils 986-hp GR Super Sport Concept
1:30

AutoComplete: Toyota unveils 986-hp GR Super Sport Concept

by
Toyota's GR Super Sport Concept appears headed for the street

Toyota's GR Super Sport Concept appears headed for the street

by
2018 Detroit Auto Show: Here's everything worth getting excited about

2018 Detroit Auto Show: Here's everything worth getting excited about

by
2018 Volkswagen Passat GT will strut its stuff at the Detroit Auto Show

2018 Volkswagen Passat GT will strut its stuff at the Detroit Auto Show

by
Meet GM's first car without a steering wheel

Meet GM's first car without a steering wheel

by
The road to autonomy now has a carpool lane: CES 2018 wrap-up

The road to autonomy now has a carpool lane: CES 2018 wrap-up

by