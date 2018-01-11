The 2019 Insight looks mature, more like a downsized Accord and less like the racier and somewhat overstyled Civic.
Smoked taillight lenses may or may not be a Prototype-only touch.
A sloping backlight looks great and gives the Insight a bit of the "four-door coupe" styling that's so in vogue these days.
Let's hope they've preserved rear headroom the way they magically did with the Accord.
The interior features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Honda claims the Insight will have class-leading passenger space.
This overhead view gives a good sense of the Insight's overall proportions and offers a view of the hood detailing.
"Prototype" in Honda-speak means that this is 99 percent production ready. Expect very minor changes, perhaps an inch-smaller wheels and tires and larger side mirrors.
LED headlamps are standard.
That trunk will have a split-folding rear seat back to maximize cargo room, but we still wouldn't expect as much luggage space as a Prius.
Honda calls its recent grille design the "flying wing," and it intersects the headlamps in this application.
Large 19-inch wheels will be likely smaller in production, at least in lower-end trims. These ones look like Cuisinart blades.
Expect production Insight mirrors to look a lot like this, only a bit thicker to afford larger glass and better visibility.
Yep, it's a Honda.
Keep clicking or swiping through for more images of the 2019 Honda Insight Prototype.
Honda Insight Prototype