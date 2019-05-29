2019 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to go H-D

By make and model
The 2019 Harley Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to get a new motorcycle in the US with an H-D badge on it.
Pricing for the bike starts at $6,899 before options, taxes and delivery fee.
The Street 500 is powered by a 494-cc liquid-cooled Revolution X V-Twin engine.
The bike features a six-speed gearbox and 29.5 pound-feet of torque.
The Street 500 comes standard with 7-spoke cast aluminum wheels, 17 inches up front, 15 inches out back.
The Street 500 weighs 492 pounds dry.
ABS brakes are optional on the Street 500.