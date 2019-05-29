2019 Harley-Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to go H-D

  • 2019 Harley-Davidson Street 500
The 2019 Harley Davidson Street 500 is the least expensive way to get a new motorcycle in the US with an H-D badge on it.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
1
of 7

 Pricing for the bike starts at $6,899 before options, taxes and delivery fee.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
2
of 7

 The Street 500 is powered by a 494-cc liquid-cooled Revolution X V-Twin engine.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
3
of 7

 The bike features a six-speed gearbox and 29.5 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
4
of 7

The Street 500 comes standard with 7-spoke cast aluminum wheels, 17 inches up front, 15 inches out back.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
5
of 7

 The Street 500 weighs 492 pounds dry.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
6
of 7

ABS brakes are optional on the Street 500.

Photo:Harley-Davidson
7
of 7
