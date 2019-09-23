The period-correct perfection of the 2019 Goodwood Revival

The Goodwood Revival is a period-correct motorsports event that takes place annually in Chichester, West Sussex, England.
But because of the attention to detail and cosplay-ish theme, you don't have to love cars to love Revival.
Of course, the cars are the stars.
Vehicles from the 1970s and earlier are on full display.
Many people wear racing suits as costumes.
Every detail -- from the buildings to the food stands -- all look and feel the part.
Race cars from the 1920s and 1930s run the Goodwood Motor Circuit.
Motorcycles are prominently featured, too.
Goodwood Revival is a sensory overload of sights and sounds.
Keep clicking through to see more photos from the 2019 Goodwood Revival.