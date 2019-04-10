2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro edition brings us the bed of the future

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
From the outside, there's little in the way to distinguish a CarbonPro bed from a steel bed.
Once you get a little closer though, things start to look different.
The Sierra's CarbonPro bed is almost 60 pounds lighter than the standard steel bed.
The reduced weight of the bed means that you can load more into it.
The CarbonPro bed comes with the amazing GMC MultiPro tailgate.
All CarbonPro edition trucks will get special badging.
CarbonPro beds get in-bed lighting and other features.
This may look like plastic or fiberglass, but its much tougher.
Carbon fiber is UV stable, chemical resistant and won't rust.
The CarbonPro bed features special molded-in divots for motorcycle tires at the front of the bed.
