From the outside, there's little in the way to distinguish a CarbonPro bed from a steel bed.

Read the article
1
of 22

Once you get a little closer though, things start to look different.

Read the article
2
of 22

The Sierra's CarbonPro bed is almost 60 pounds lighter than the standard steel bed.

Read the article
3
of 22

The reduced weight of the bed means that you can load more into it.

Read the article
4
of 22

The CarbonPro bed comes with the amazing GMC MultiPro tailgate.

Read the article
5
of 22

All CarbonPro edition trucks will get special badging.

Read the article
6
of 22

CarbonPro beds get in-bed lighting and other features.

Read the article
7
of 22

This may look like plastic or fiberglass, but its much tougher.

Read the article
8
of 22

Carbon fiber is UV stable, chemical resistant and won't rust.

Read the article
9
of 22

The CarbonPro bed features special molded-in divots for motorcycle tires at the front of the bed.

Read the article
10
of 22

Click or scroll through for more of the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro edition.

Read the article
11
of 22

12
12
of 22

13
13
of 22

14
14
of 22

15
15
of 22

16
16
of 22

17
17
of 22

18
18
of 22

19
19
of 22

20
20
of 22

21
21
of 22

22
22
of 22
2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro edition brings us the bed of the future

2019 GMC Sierra Denali gets innovative design

