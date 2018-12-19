The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 capably handles mild off-roading challenges

  • 2019 GMC Sierra AT4
The AT4 package makes the 2019 GMC Sierra better equipped for going off-road.

Changes include a 2-inch suspension lift, new shock absorbers and mud-terrain tires.

The Sierra AT4 also features an Eaton G80 self-locking rear differential for extra traction.

The AT4 comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8, which is rated for 355 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft.

The AT4 also can be equipped with a color HUD display with special off-road info displays and a 360-degree camera system.

In addition, the Sierra AT4 is offered with the truck's innovative MultiPro tailgate.

Other tweaks for the Sierra AT4 include dark-finish exterior trim, a body-color grille and bumper, vertical-oriented red recovery hooks, "Kalahari" seat inserts and rubber floor mats.

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. My test vehicle also features wireless phone charging and built-in navigation.

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 starts at $53,200 before destination or options. My test truck cost $65,475.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4.

