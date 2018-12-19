The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 capably handles mild off-roading challenges

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The AT4 package makes the 2019 GMC Sierra better equipped for going off-road.
Changes include a 2-inch suspension lift, new shock absorbers and mud-terrain tires.
The Sierra AT4 also features an Eaton G80 self-locking rear differential for extra traction.
The AT4 comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8, which is rated for 355 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft.
The AT4 also can be equipped with a color HUD display with special off-road info displays and a 360-degree camera system.
In addition, the Sierra AT4 is offered with the truck's innovative MultiPro tailgate.
Other tweaks for the Sierra AT4 include dark-finish exterior trim, a body-color grille and bumper, vertical-oriented red recovery hooks, "Kalahari" seat inserts and rubber floor mats.
An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. My test vehicle also features wireless phone charging and built-in navigation.
The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 starts at $53,200 before destination or options. My test truck cost $65,475.
