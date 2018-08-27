Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 GMC Sierra!
In Denali trim, it has a look that is refined but, with all that chrome, far from subtle!
The real story, though, is at the rear.
Check out this MultiPro tailgate, which can open and fold in a lot of ways to seriously aid in loading. It seems gimmicky, but it's legitimately useful.
The inside of the Sierra is hugely improved.
A new heads-up display slots in behind the steering wheel, telling you current speed and speed limit.
GMC's new IntelliLink offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
And look at all that legroom in the rear!
Trailering is no problem of course, especially with the biggest, 6.2-liter V8.
When on- or off-road, the new GMC Sierra is shaping up to be a solid choice in an incredibly competitive segment.
