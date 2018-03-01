2019 GMC Sierra 1500 debuts with carbon fiber box, 'Inception' tailgate

Just like its Silverado sibling, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 packs some unique upgrades that you won't find in any other truck.

Both SLT and Denali also pack the latest version of GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system, which is basically a reskinned version of the new Cadillac CUE, which is a good thing.

Both the SLT and Denali trims will get GMC's new MultiPro Tailgate, which is a tailgate within a tailgate.   

The Denali will get a 3-by-7-inch color head-up display and a rearview mirror that can display what the backup camera sees in the event of rear visibility being obstructed by something in the bed.

The Sierra Denali can also be optioned with GMC's CarbonPro carbon fiber box. The bed itself is still made of steel, but the inner panels and floor have been replaced with a carbon fiber composite.

Inside, the crew cab adds almost 3 inches of rear legroom.   

LEDs are everywhere on the top Denali trim, whether it's the headlights, taillights, fog lamps or anything else that produces light.    

Both 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s receive a new cylinder-deactivation system that lets these gas engines run on a single cylinder in certain conditions.     

Like the Silverado, the Sierra will also receive GM's new 3.0-liter I6 turbodiesel. Both the diesel and the 6.2-liter V8 come with 10-speed automatic transmissions. 

Keep on scrolling to check out more pictures of GMC's latest pickup.

