2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt projects effortless retro cool

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie "Bullitt" and its fan-favorite San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new cool and powerful 2019 Mustang Bullitt.  

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow

Keep kicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow

The 2019 Mustang Bullitt made its world debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Photo by Ford

The 2019 Bullitt is available only in Dark Highland Green aka the color of the car in the movie, or Shadow Black.

Photo by Ford

Black hexagonal grilles give the Bullitt a clean, mean front end.

Photo by Ford

The only exterior logo on the car is the Bullitt logo on the fake rear gas cap, making for an overall uncluttered look.

Photo by Ford

A unique exhaust system with black tips finishes off the exterior of the Bullitt Mustang, giving it a unique and burly sound.

Photo by Ford

Every Bullitt will get these gorgeous 19-inch Torq-Thrust style wheels with polished lips.

Photo by Ford

The Bullitt's interior is available with the Bullitt interior package which features navigation, memory settings for the seats and mirrors, upgraded audio system and Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert.

Photo by Ford

Black leather-trimmed Recaros are optional in the Bullitt Mustang.

Photo by Ford

