2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is back

  2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
  • 2018 Ford Mustang GT
  • 2018 Ford Mustang GT

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is an homage to Steve McQueen's movie star car in the 1968 film of the same name.

It's the top trim in the GT line, with a few special touches that make it extra-cool.

The 5.0-liter V8 engine gets a 20 horsepower bump to 480, thanks to an open air induction system, an intake manifold from the Shelby GT350 and a larger throttle body.

Optional Recaro seats provide support behind the wheel.

The interior is much the same as the GT, save for some cool contrasting green stitching.

Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, there is certainly enough power to fly over those crests.

The silver pony is deleted from the unique front grille.

The only badge is the faux gas cap in the rear.

The Bullitt starts at $46,595, but with all the bells and whistles, expect to spend $52,980, including $995 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this celebratory Mustang Bullitt.

