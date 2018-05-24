The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's suspension adapts on the fly

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Raptor is now available in this Ford Performance Blue paint scheme.
New Fox Racing Shox Live Valve suspension can vary damping force to adjust to driving conditions.
A Jump Mode detects when the wheels come off the ground and stiffens the shocks to prevent a harsh bottoming-out impact.
This switch activates Trail Control, a sort of off-road cruise control that works between 1 and 20 miles per hour.
Carbon fiber trim is now available throughout the cabin.
The 2019 Raptor features Recaro seats for the first time, with this Light Speed blue insert.
The Raptor's wheels have been slightly redesigned for this year.
A new tailgate appliqué adds a visual upgrade around back.
The Raptor still has an impressive 13.0 inches of suspension travel up front and 13.9 inches in the rear.
