2019 Ford F-150 is still a strong contender

The 2019 Ford F-150 continues its reign as a best-seller with few changes for the model year.
Three cab configurations and bed options are available as well as your choice of five different engines, six if you count the high-output V6 in the off-road spec Raptor.
Our tester features the smallest powerplant: a 2.7-liter V6 engine putting out 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.
In this configuration we have about 1,700 pounds of payload and 7,600 pounds of towing capacity.
Option the F-150 up with a bigger engine and different gearing, and you can haul as much as 3,000 pounds of payload and pull 13,000 pounds behind you.
This XLT tester is a bit light on standard ADAS, featuring only forward collision warning with braking assist.
Blind-spot monitoring is optional on this lower trim, but advanced features like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are only available on Lariat trim and above.
With the 2.7-liter engine, this Ford F-150 is EPA-estimated to return 19 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.
The Sync3 infotainment system is robust, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot that can support 10 devices.
While a four-wheel drive XLT starts around $44,000, with a few options our tester is up to $55,755, not including $1,595 for destination.
