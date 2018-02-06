  • edgetitanium-elite-01-hr
Here it is: the Ford Edge Titanium Elite.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
The Edge Titanium Elite gets a handful of exterior styling upgrades over lesser trims to better broadcast your baller status to the world.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Remember when 20-inch wheels looked huge on everything? Not anymore!

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Ford's interior connectivity game remains strong.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Be the king (or queen) of the parking structure in your Edge Elite Titanium. 

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
The Edge Titanium Elite benefits from the general interior improvements found on all 2019 Edge models, but the finishes are just a little classier.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Twenty inches, nothing less (unless you don't get the Titanium Elite).

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Photo by Ford
Looks like Ford is trying some plays out of Volvo's headrest playbook.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Of course it has a back-up camera. This is 2018, for Pete's sake.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Fold-down rear seats are good but this is 2018, and rear seats that don't fold flat in a crossover are no bueno.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
The Edge cluster looks good and is easy to read -- what more can you ask for?

Caption by / Photo by Ford
2019 Ford Edge Titanium Elite aims to be Ford's fanciest crossover

Published:
