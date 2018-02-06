2019 Ford Edge Titanium Elite aims to be Ford's fanciest crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Here it is: the Ford Edge Titanium Elite.
The Edge Titanium Elite gets a handful of exterior styling upgrades over lesser trims to better broadcast your baller status to the world.
Remember when 20-inch wheels looked huge on everything? Not anymore!
Ford's interior connectivity game remains strong.
Be the king (or queen) of the parking structure in your Edge Elite Titanium.
The Edge Titanium Elite benefits from the general interior improvements found on all 2019 Edge models, but the finishes are just a little classier.
Twenty inches, nothing less (unless you don't get the Titanium Elite).
Looks like Ford is trying some plays out of Volvo's headrest playbook.
Of course it has a back-up camera. This is 2018, for Pete's sake.
Fold-down rear seats are good but this is 2018, and rear seats that don't fold flat in a crossover are no bueno.
The Edge cluster looks good and is easy to read -- what more can you ask for?