Hitting the Streets of Willow in the 2019 Fiat 124 Abarth and 500 Abarth

The 2019 Fiat 500 Abarth proved to be surprisingly involved on track, but ultimately rewarding.
The Fiat 124 Abarth proved to be the more forgiving of the two Abarth vehicles on track, despite its rear-wheel drive layout.
The light weight and precise steering made the 124 Abarth a joy to hustle around the Streets of Willow.
Being front-wheel drive, the 500 Abarth required more muscle to get it around corners neatly but it also proved happy to rotate off-throttle.
Fiat provided both the 124 and 500 Abarth models in manual and automatic transmission guises, though the former is absolutely the way to go.
Both Abarth models have managed to keep, and in the 124's case improve on, their famously fun exhaust notes.
While the 124 Abarth is a sweetheart to drive on track, it could definitely use a little more power.
The car's balance and response were highlights of the on-track experience.
Fiat provided access to a team of highly qualified Skip Barber Racing School instructors for the day.
The Barber instructors put us through our paces on the autocross course, the skidpad and finally the road course at Streets of Willow.
FIAT track day 2018