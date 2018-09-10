2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon: More tech and more fun

  • my19-scrambler-icon-ambience-03-uc67327-high
The Scrambler Icon is the base model in the 2019 midsize Scrambler lineup and it's getting some much-needed tech updates.

The 2019 Scrambler Icon gets Bosch cornering ABS, which should prove a boon to newer riders.

Also new for 2019 are updated headlights, a hydraulic clutch with adjustable lever and LED lighting.

What hasn't changed is the scrambler's unique post-heritage brand of style and charm.

Also unchanged is the 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine with desmodromic valves.

The 2019 bike handily meets strict Euro 4 noise and emissions requirements.

The bike is available in two colors: 62' yellow seen here, and atomic tangerine.

Service intervals for the Scrambler continue to be at 7,500 miles, which is fairly reasonable for a bike like this.

The Scrambler Icon is a great first or second motorcycle for someone who's a little too physically big for a traditional "learner bike".

Also new for 2019 is updated instrumentation, with fuel level and gear indicator readouts.

Keep clicking or scrolling for a bunch more images from Ducati.

