2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon: More tech and more fun

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Scrambler Icon is the base model in the 2019 midsize Scrambler lineup and it's getting some much-needed tech updates.
The 2019 Scrambler Icon gets Bosch cornering ABS, which should prove a boon to newer riders.
Also new for 2019 are updated headlights, a hydraulic clutch with adjustable lever and LED lighting.
What hasn't changed is the scrambler's unique post-heritage brand of style and charm.
Also unchanged is the 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine with desmodromic valves.
The 2019 bike handily meets strict Euro 4 noise and emissions requirements.
The bike is available in two colors: 62' yellow seen here, and atomic tangerine.
Service intervals for the Scrambler continue to be at 7,500 miles, which is fairly reasonable for a bike like this.
The Scrambler Icon is a great first or second motorcycle for someone who's a little too physically big for a traditional "learner bike".
Also new for 2019 is updated instrumentation, with fuel level and gear indicator readouts.
Keep clicking or scrolling for a bunch more images from Ducati.