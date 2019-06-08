2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer: Cool, comfortable, and approachable

By make and model
The Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer packs huge style into a small approachable bike.
You're not going to be dusting sportbikes at the traffic lights, but the Scrambler's 803 cc engine is amazing.
The Cafe Racer's side-mounted numberplate falls squarely in the category of "extra" but we love it anyway.
The Cafe Racer's relaxed geometry makes it comfortable and easy to ride.
Its relatively compact size also makes it approachable for small-framed riders.
The Scrambler is an almost perfect around-town bike thanks to its narrow shape and manageable throttle.
The Scrambler's suspension and brakes aren't the most sophisticated units in the world, but they're competent and never leave you hanging.
One of the standout features on the Cafe Racer is its two-channel lean-sensitive antilock braking system from Bosch.
The Scrambler has plenty of power to have fun but not so much that you're going to easily frighten yourself.