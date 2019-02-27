Go west, young trucker, in the 2019 Ram 1500

  • 2019 Ram 1500
The 2019 Ram 1500 is not your average pickup truck.

Under the hood is the eTorque mild-hybrid system, adding extra short bursts of power.

Shown here on the 5.7-liter Hemi engine, which by itself puts out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, the eTorque motor can add up to 130 pound-feet of torque when needed.

When paired with the eTorque motor, the 5.7-liter engine is good for 19 miles per gallon combined, compared to the 17 mpg combined rating of the standard, non-eTorque V8.

The Ram 1500 is the most comfortable truck for long-distance driving, largely thanks to its sophisticated five-link rear suspension setup.

The interior is supremely quiet and comfortable. The rear seats gain 3 additional inches of legroom over last year and a seat back that can recline up to 8 degrees.

The Laramie Longhorn trim is full of cowboy touches, including a belt buckle closure on the seat pocket.

When properly configured, the Ram 1500 can tow up to 12,700 pounds. This particular tester, however, has a maximum towing capability of about 8,000 pounds. This 6,000-pound trailer is a cinch for the 1500.

The optional 12-inch infotainment screen is excellent and comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The 2019 Ram 1500 starts at $31,795, but this Laramie Longhorn trim comes in at $66,755.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this well-rounded full-size pickup truck.

