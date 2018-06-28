The 707-horsepower 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets a fresh grille

  • 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has been visually refreshed for this year.

For starters, the Hellcat has a new grille design that features two air inlets to help feed air to the supercharged V8. 

The Hellcat also adds electronic line lock to make burnouts even easier.

The 2019 Hellcat also adds After-Run Chiller, a technology for cooling the supercharger that was introduced on the Dodge Demon.

As ever, the Hellcat's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 dishes out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

The Hellcat's electronics also add a feature called Launch Assist that is supposed to help avoid axle hop under hard acceleration. Your differential thanks you.

Dodge says the new air inlets, "feed cooler, outside air into the engine compartment."

The Charger comes only with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

A satin-black painted hood is a new option on the 2019 Hellcat.

The 2019 Dodge Charger lineup will be in dealers in the third quarter of this year.

