Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye! A 797-horsepower variant of the epic Hellcat.
How do you know it's the Redeye? Look close...
See the red eyes? There ya go.
The 2019 Hellcat is also differentiated by the dual-nostril hood, which helps the lesser Hellcat gain 10 horsepower for a total of 717.
In Widebody trim, a $6,000 option, the car looks far more menacing with the massive fender flares.
Beneath those you'll find wider tires and healthy, six-piston Brembo brakes.
But the real story is under the hood, of course.
Again, 797 horsepower, thanks to that supercharger, and a number of other tricks borrowed from the Demon.
Headlight air intakes? You know it.
And the Hellcat is actually cheaper than last year, thanks to a lower-spec default trim with cloth seats.
The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye starts at $69,650. That's good value for all that power!
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody