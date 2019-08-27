2019 Chevy Malibu packs a darker look with new RS package

Despite crossovers taking the country by storm as the lame millennial version of Beatlemania, the midsize sedan segment remains a strong one.
This class is filled with badges you've seen adorning tree-lined suburban streets for decades: Accord, Altima, Camry, Malibu, Sonata, you get the idea.
In order to stand out in this segment, automakers need to bring their A-games and develop vehicles that work both for drivers and the rest of the family.
In a few ways, the refreshed-for-2019 Chevrolet Malibu has what it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the stalwarts.
But in so, so many other ways, the last remaining Chevy sedan is little more than a sandwich board with "This way to the crossovers" written on it.
If price matters more than anything, you'll undoubtedly appreciate that the Malibu starts well below competitors like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima.
Yet, aside from the infotainment system, those cars pack superior standard equipment.
Trying to equip the Malibu similarly brings the cost way up, at which point its appeal rides the asymptote down toward "None."
If you simply must stay in the GM family, your money is better spent on an Equinox.
