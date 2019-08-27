2019 Chevy Malibu packs a darker look with new RS package

  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu

Despite crossovers taking the country by storm as the lame millennial version of Beatlemania, the midsize sedan segment remains a strong one.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 37

This class is filled with badges you've seen adorning tree-lined suburban streets for decades: Accord, Altima, Camry, Malibu, Sonata, you get the idea.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 37

In order to stand out in this segment, automakers need to bring their A-games and develop vehicles that work both for drivers and the rest of the family.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 37

In a few ways, the refreshed-for-2019 Chevrolet Malibu has what it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the stalwarts.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 37

But in so, so many other ways, the last remaining Chevy sedan is little more than a sandwich board with "This way to the crossovers" written on it.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 37

If price matters more than anything, you'll undoubtedly appreciate that the Malibu starts well below competitors like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 37

Yet, aside from the infotainment system, those cars pack superior standard equipment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 37

Trying to equip the Malibu similarly brings the cost way up, at which point its appeal rides the asymptote down toward "None."

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 37

If you simply must stay in the GM family, your money is better spent on an Equinox.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 37

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2019 Chevy Malibu.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
36
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
37
of 37
Now Reading

2019 Chevy Malibu packs a darker look with new RS package

Up Next

2020 Chevrolet Corvette blends the new and the familiar

Latest Stories

US will test camera-based side mirror technology

US will test camera-based side mirror technology

by
Tesla Model S rolls out software update to keep torque steer in check

Tesla Model S rolls out software update to keep torque steer in check

by
Tesla's Model S was found to have more key fob security blues, report says

Tesla's Model S was found to have more key fob security blues, report says

by
Hyundai is working on a rear-wheel drive electric scooter that docks in your car

Hyundai is working on a rear-wheel drive electric scooter that docks in your car

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe picks up mild-hybrid hustle

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe picks up mild-hybrid hustle

by