2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is 755 horsepower-worth of nasty

Past ZR1s have been known as "The Corvette From Hell" and "The King of the Hill." What new nickname will this C7 earn?
The ZR1's front fascia is all new extra cooling.
Front wheels are a half-inch wider than on the Z06.
That high and mighty wing is part of an optional performance pack.
The 2019 ZR1 hits dealers this spring.
The ZR1 features the most aggressive aerodynamics of any Corvette ever.
The high wing is part of the ZTK package.
An optional Sebring appearance package includes the orange tintcoat paint seen in these photos, plus orange stitching, bronze trim and orange seatbelts in the cabin.
Cooling issues have been a nagging problem for the Corvette Z06. Hopefully four additional radiators along with bigger air inlets solve the problem.
Please keep clicking or scrolling through for dozens of additional 2019 Corvette ZR1 images.
Yep, you can get an automatic in the ZR1 for the first time ever.
That front end is all carbon fiber.
GM designer Tom Peters talks aerodynamics with local Corvette enthusiasts in Dubai.
Peer closely and you can see the standard carbon ceramic brakes. This particular ZR1's calipers are painted like carrots because it's a Sebring Orange package car.
Yes, the optional high wing looks like's mounted above the rear window, which helps preserve rearward visibility.
Objects in the mirror are... doing something.
Dozens of local Corvette club members and owners were invited to the ZR1 unveil.
The fastest, most powerful production Corvette ever – the 755-horsepower 2019 ZR1.
