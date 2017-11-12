Prev Next
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is 755 horsepower-worth of nasty

Past ZR1s have been known as "The Corvette From Hell" and "The King of the Hill." What new nickname will this C7 earn?

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The ZR1's front fascia is all new extra cooling.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Front wheels are a half-inch wider than on the Z06.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

That high and mighty wing is part of an optional performance pack.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Related Video

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

The 2019 ZR1 hits dealers this spring.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The ZR1 features the most aggressive aerodynamics of any Corvette ever.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The high wing is part of the ZTK package.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

An optional Sebring appearance package includes the orange tintcoat paint seen in these photos, plus orange stitching, bronze trim and orange seatbelts in the cabin.

Photo by: Chevrolet

Cooling issues have been a nagging problem for the Corvette Z06. Hopefully four additional radiators along with bigger air inlets solve the problem.

Photo by: Chevrolet

Please keep clicking or scrolling through for dozens of additional 2019 Corvette ZR1 images.

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Yep, you can get an automatic in the ZR1 for the first time ever.

Photo by: Chevrolet

That front end is all carbon fiber.

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

GM designer Tom Peters talks aerodynamics with local Corvette enthusiasts in Dubai.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Peer closely and you can see the standard carbon ceramic brakes. This particular ZR1's calipers are painted like carrots because it's a Sebring Orange package car.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Yes, the optional high wing looks like's mounted above the rear window, which helps preserve rearward visibility.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Objects in the mirror are... doing something.

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Dozens of local Corvette club members and owners were invited to the ZR1 unveil. 

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Photo by: Chevrolet

The fastest, most powerful production Corvette ever – the 755-horsepower 2019 ZR1.

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet

Photo by: Chevrolet
Related Review

Chevy's 2019 Corvette ZR1 is GM's most advanced sports car ever
