2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE has more of what matters

  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE

The Chevy Camaro adds a Turbo 1LE model to its lineup for 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
1
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The 1LE adds a number of performance upgrades to the Camaro Turbo, brought down from the V8-powered SS model.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
2
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

In addition to the SS model's FE3 suspension, the Turbo 1LE gets larger Brembo brakes, stiffer dampers and bushings and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
3
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Every 2019 Camaro gets a slightly redesigned front fascia, which doesn't look great, but seems best here in Turbo 1LE guise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
4
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Under the hood, the Camaro Turbo 1LE uses Chevy's 2.0-liter Ecotec I4 engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
5
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Engine output ratings are unchanged: 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
6
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

1LE models can only be had with a six-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
7
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Yeah, that new face just isn't doing it for me.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
8
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The rear end, however, looks great.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
9
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
10
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
11
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
12
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
13
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
14
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
15
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
16
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
17
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
18
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
19
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
20
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
21
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
22
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
23
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
24
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
25
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Chevrolet
26
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE has more of what matters

Up Next

2019 Chevy Malibu gets a new face, better tech

Latest Stories

Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

by
2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

by
Autonomous cars make us sick

Autonomous cars make us sick

by
We test Track Mode on the Tesla Model 3 Performance

We test Track Mode on the Tesla Model 3 Performance

by
Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update
5:48

Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update

by
Apple CarPlay, Google Maps excel in J.D. Power US Tech Experience Index Study

Apple CarPlay, Google Maps excel in J.D. Power US Tech Experience Index Study

by