2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE has more of what matters

The Chevy Camaro adds a Turbo 1LE model to its lineup for 2019.
The 1LE adds a number of performance upgrades to the Camaro Turbo, brought down from the V8-powered SS model.
In addition to the SS model's FE3 suspension, the Turbo 1LE gets larger Brembo brakes, stiffer dampers and bushings and a mechanical limited-slip differential.
Every 2019 Camaro gets a slightly redesigned front fascia, which doesn't look great, but seems best here in Turbo 1LE guise.
Under the hood, the Camaro Turbo 1LE uses Chevy's 2.0-liter Ecotec I4 engine.
Engine output ratings are unchanged: 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
1LE models can only be had with a six-speed manual transmission.
Yeah, that new face just isn't doing it for me.
The rear end, however, looks great.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE.