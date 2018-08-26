2019 Chevy Malibu gets a new face, better tech

  • 2019 Chevy Malibu RS
The Chevrolet Malibu gets a midcycle update for 2019.

The most obvious 2019 model year change is the redesigned grille.

The Malibu RS gets a new rear spoiler and dual exhaust outlets.

The Malibu RS also gets a unique set of 18-inch wheels.

Most Malibus, including the RS, use a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

Up-level Malibu Premier models use a 2.0-liter turbo engine.

The 1.5-liter engine is paired with a new continuously variable transmission.

The Malibu midsize sedan offers seating for five.

The updated Chevy Malibu will hit dealers this fall, priced from $22,965. The RS seen here comes in at $24,995.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 Chevy Malibu.

