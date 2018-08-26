2019 Chevy Malibu gets a new face, better tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Chevrolet Malibu gets a midcycle update for 2019.
The most obvious 2019 model year change is the redesigned grille.
The Malibu RS gets a new rear spoiler and dual exhaust outlets.
The Malibu RS also gets a unique set of 18-inch wheels.
Most Malibus, including the RS, use a 1.5-liter turbo engine.
Up-level Malibu Premier models use a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
The 1.5-liter engine is paired with a new continuously variable transmission.
The Malibu midsize sedan offers seating for five.
The updated Chevy Malibu will hit dealers this fall, priced from $22,965. The RS seen here comes in at $24,995.
