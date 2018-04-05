  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    1
    of 6
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    2
    of 6
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    3
    of 6
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    4
    of 6
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    5
    of 6
  • 2019 Chevy Malibu
    6
    of 6

While the whole Malibu line gets an update for 2019, the RS model is brand-new.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More

The standard Malibu gets a new front end with a larger grille.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More

Redesigned taillamps feature a new light signature.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More

The Malibu RS will cost around $25,000 and feature unique styling touches.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More

A rear spoiler and dual exhaust outlets set the RS apart from other Malibus.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More

Model-specific 18-inch wheels add to the visual flair, as well.

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Read More
1 of 6
|

2019 Chevy Malibu updates include RS model, new front fascia

Published:
Up Next
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe RST: Meaner lo...
67

Latest Stories

Aston Martin SUV to ditch electricity for gas engine, report claims

Aston Martin SUV to ditch electricity for gas engine, report claims

by
Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission problems

Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission problems

by
Watch GM Korea workers trash CEO's office after bonuses are withheld

Watch GM Korea workers trash CEO's office after bonuses are withheld

by
Where are the Sonic and Impala in Chevy's updated 2019 car lineup?

Where are the Sonic and Impala in Chevy's updated 2019 car lineup?

by
2019 Chevy Spark gets a facelift, stays Activ

2019 Chevy Spark gets a facelift, stays Activ

by
Updated 2019 Chevy Malibu gains CVT and new RS trim

Updated 2019 Chevy Malibu gains CVT and new RS trim

by