2019 Chevy Malibu updates include RS model, new front fascia

While the whole Malibu line gets an update for 2019, the RS model is brand-new.
The standard Malibu gets a new front end with a larger grille.
Redesigned taillamps feature a new light signature.
The Malibu RS will cost around $25,000 and feature unique styling touches.
A rear spoiler and dual exhaust outlets set the RS apart from other Malibus.
Model-specific 18-inch wheels add to the visual flair, as well.