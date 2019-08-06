2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: Performance looks good in a drop-top

  • 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Meet the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 convertible. It's a 650-horsepower performance coupe that puts the wind in your hair and the fun under your right foot.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
It looks good with the top up as well, but seeing out of the thing can be problematic. Keep the top down for the best visuals.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, putting out those 650 horses and an equal amount of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The rear-wheel drive muscle car is available with your choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The ZL1 wears standard Brembo six-piston calipers chomping down on 15.4-inch vented rotors in the front, while the rear gets four-piston calipers over 14.4-inch vented rotors.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The front doesn't get the revised fascia seen on lesser V8 models for this year, but the wide-open grille allows maximum cooling and the carbon-fiber composite hood extractor helps move air from the engine compartment, all with the goal of decreasing lift in the front.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The convertible can't be optioned up with the Performance Data Recorder. The Performance Traction Management feature is nixed as well, so you can't dial in your preferred levels of stability and traction control. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
A rear camera mirror and blind-spot monitoring are both standard, helping to improve the view should you ever put the top up.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The ZL1 has a ton of grip thanks to the massive Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar tires. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The 2019 Camaro ZL1 Convertible starts at $68,000, or about $22,000 over the SS trim with its already potent naturally aspirated V8. The final price of this tester with gas guzzler tax and $995 for destination comes to $72,585.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of this bitchin' Camaro.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
