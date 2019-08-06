2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: Performance looks good in a drop-top

The front doesn't get the revised fascia seen on lesser V8 models for this year, but the wide-open grille allows maximum cooling and the carbon-fiber composite hood extractor helps move air from the engine compartment, all with the goal of decreasing lift in the front.
The convertible can't be optioned up with the Performance Data Recorder. The Performance Traction Management feature is nixed as well, so you can't dial in your preferred levels of stability and traction control.
The 2019 Camaro ZL1 Convertible starts at $68,000, or about $22,000 over the SS trim with its already potent naturally aspirated V8. The final price of this tester with gas guzzler tax and $995 for destination comes to $72,585.