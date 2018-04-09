Hitting the track in Chevy's 2019 Camaro Turbo 1LE prototype

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
We know, we know -- the new Camaro has already been revealed, but this one's still wearing camouflage. That's because it's a development car.
The Turbo 1LE uses the same 2.0-liter engine as the base Camaro.
The big upgrade here is a stiffer suspension -- the FE3 setup from the Camaro SS, to be exact.
Larger Brembo brakes offer improved stopping power.
Sticker summer tires offer improved grip on the track.
Inside, Chevy says the Turbo 1LE can be optioned with Recaro front bucket seats.
The drive mode selector adds a Competition Mode for Turbo 1LE duty.
Chevy says the Turbo 1LE is designed to compete with would-be Subaru BRZ, Honda Civic Type R or Ford Focus RS buyers.
Basically, the Turbo 1LE just offers a lower price point for a dedicated performance Camaro model.
Keep scrolling and clicking to see more of the Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype, live from Las Vegas.