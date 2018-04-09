Hitting the track in Chevy's 2019 Camaro Turbo 1LE prototype

  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
  • 2019 Chevy Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype
We know, we know -- the new Camaro has already been revealed, but this one's still wearing camouflage. That's because it's a development car.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Turbo 1LE uses the same 2.0-liter engine as the base Camaro.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The big upgrade here is a stiffer suspension -- the FE3 setup from the Camaro SS, to be exact.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Larger Brembo brakes offer improved stopping power.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Sticker summer tires offer improved grip on the track.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Inside, Chevy says the Turbo 1LE can be optioned with Recaro front bucket seats.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The drive mode selector adds a Competition Mode for Turbo 1LE duty.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Chevy says the Turbo 1LE is designed to compete with would-be Subaru BRZ, Honda Civic Type R or Ford Focus RS buyers.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Basically, the Turbo 1LE just offers a lower price point for a dedicated performance Camaro model.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling and clicking to see more of the Camaro Turbo 1LE Prototype, live from Las Vegas.

Caption by / Photo by David Becker/Chevrolet
Photo by David Becker/Chevrolet
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by David Becker/Chevrolet
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by David Becker/Chevrolet
Photo by David Becker/Chevrolet
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
