The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe packs lots of fun and performance

  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
  • 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe delivers big performance and style.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Motivation comes from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine rated for 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With the standard six-speed manual, Cadillac says acceleration to 60 miles per hour takes 3.8 seconds. The car's top speed is 189 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For 2019, the ATS-V's optional Carbon Fiber appearance package becomes standard. This Wave Metallic paint color is new, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For handling, the ATS-V employs adaptive suspension, sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires and an electronic differential.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

A six-speed manual is standard, which is notable given that very few of this car's competitors still offer a manual at all.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The imposing front end has plenty of inlets to feed and cool the twin-turbo V6 engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

In-car technologies include touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as wireless phone charging and a color head-up display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

As is often the case with sporty coupes, trunk room and backseat space are both at a premium in the ATS-V.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 50
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe packs lots of fun and performance

Up Next

Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V Pedestal ends the series on a high note

Latest Stories

Checking the tech in the 2019 BMW X4

Checking the tech in the 2019 BMW X4

3:37
2019 BMW X4 doesn't have the most practical shape, but it's stylish and feature rich

2019 BMW X4 doesn't have the most practical shape, but it's stylish and feature rich

4:55
Mercedes' new AMG GT 63 S sets a lap record at the Nürburgring

Mercedes' new AMG GT 63 S sets a lap record at the Nürburgring

by
Uber, Lyft, Lime and Skip offer free rides on Election Day

Uber, Lyft, Lime and Skip offer free rides on Election Day

by
Jeep Wrangler pickup scrambled for LA Auto Show debut

Jeep Wrangler pickup scrambled for LA Auto Show debut

by