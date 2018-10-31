The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe packs lots of fun and performance

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe delivers big performance and style.
Motivation comes from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine rated for 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.
With the standard six-speed manual, Cadillac says acceleration to 60 miles per hour takes 3.8 seconds. The car's top speed is 189 mph.
For 2019, the ATS-V's optional Carbon Fiber appearance package becomes standard. This Wave Metallic paint color is new, too.
For handling, the ATS-V employs adaptive suspension, sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires and an electronic differential.
A six-speed manual is standard, which is notable given that very few of this car's competitors still offer a manual at all.
The imposing front end has plenty of inlets to feed and cool the twin-turbo V6 engine.
In-car technologies include touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as wireless phone charging and a color head-up display.
As is often the case with sporty coupes, trunk room and backseat space are both at a premium in the ATS-V.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V coupe.