2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i: Less power, but no loss of enjoyment

The sDrive30i is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine.

The 2.0T engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

The new BMW Z4 goes on sale this March.

This sDrive30i version will hit US showrooms first.

BMW says the Z4 sDrive30i will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.

The Z4 sDrive30i is 156 pounds lighter than its more powerful M40i sibling.

Power is sent to the ground via rear-wheel drive.

The Z4 roadster gets LED headlights.

These 19-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW Z4.

