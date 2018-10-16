2019 BMW X7 is big in every way

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 BMW X7 hits dealerships in March.
The xDrive40i model will set you back $73,900, while the xDrive50i will command a lofty $92,600.
The base xDrive40i wields a 3.0-liter, I6, turbocharged gas engine.
It'll put down 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, and all that torque is available from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm.
If you want all the power, though, opt for the xDrive50i.
This one packs a retuned version of BMW's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged gas V8, which is good for 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is standard on both, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The transmission uses the navigation system to determine the optimal gear for whatever lies ahead.
It's impressive, but it's super expensive, so it should be.
