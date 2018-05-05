2019 BMW X7 Prototype hides in plain sight

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The BMW X7 might not look much larger than the X5 from the outside, especially in camouflage, but it's inside where you notice the added space.
Anyone taller than 6 feet will likely have some issues, but that's the case with most three-row SUVs.
Fun fact: The optional second-row captain's chairs are actually the front seats of the upcoming 8 Series.
When it launches, the X7 can be equipped with one of two gas engines, a 3.0-liter, single-turbo I6 or a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, both of which mate to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Other markets also receive a six-cylinder diesel, but BMW isn't yet sure if that engine will wander stateside.
All-wheel drive is standard on all trims.
A four-corner air suspension is standard on the X7, and Comfort brings an almost Lexus-like plushness to the ride.
Pressing the Sport button injects the X7 with an entirely new character.
In this mode, the X7 really does feel like a completely different vehicle, or at least a smaller one.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of BMW's latest SUV.