2019 BMW X7 Prototype hides in plain sight

  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype
  • 2019 BMW X7 Prototype

The BMW X7 might not look much larger than the X5 from the outside, especially in camouflage, but it's inside where you notice the added space.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
1
of 52

Anyone taller than 6 feet will likely have some issues, but that's the case with most three-row SUVs.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
2
of 52

Fun fact: The optional second-row captain's chairs are actually the front seats of the upcoming 8 Series.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
3
of 52

When it launches, the X7 can be equipped with one of two gas engines, a 3.0-liter, single-turbo I6 or a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, both of which mate to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
4
of 52

Other markets also receive a six-cylinder diesel, but BMW isn't yet sure if that engine will wander stateside.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
5
of 52

All-wheel drive is standard on all trims.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
6
of 52

A four-corner air suspension is standard on the X7, and Comfort brings an almost Lexus-like plushness to the ride.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
7
of 52

Pressing the Sport button injects the X7 with an entirely new character. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
8
of 52

In this mode, the X7 really does feel like a completely different vehicle, or at least a smaller one.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
9
of 52

Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of BMW's latest SUV.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: BMW / Read the article
10
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
11
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
12
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
13
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
14
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
15
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
16
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
17
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
18
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
19
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
20
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
21
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
22
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
23
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
24
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
25
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
26
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
27
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
28
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
29
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
30
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
31
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
32
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
33
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
34
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
35
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
36
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
37
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
38
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
39
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
40
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
41
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
42
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
43
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
44
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
45
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
46
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
47
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
48
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
49
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
50
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
51
of 52

Published: / / Photo: BMW / Read the article
52
of 52
Now Reading

2019 BMW X7 Prototype hides in plain sight

Up Next

BMW M850i xDrive will be one heck of a grand tourer

Latest Stories

VW's Electrify America wants to cover the country in chargers by 2020

VW's Electrify America wants to cover the country in chargers by 2020

by
2019 BMW X7 Prototype: Super-sized split personality

2019 BMW X7 Prototype: Super-sized split personality

by
Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona

Self-driving Waymo minivan involved in crash in Arizona

by
Conan drags Tesla's financial situation with 'Tesla TBD' product debut

Conan drags Tesla's financial situation with 'Tesla TBD' product debut

by
VW teases GTI TCR, a 286-hp hot hatch racer for the road

VW teases GTI TCR, a 286-hp hot hatch racer for the road

by
Kia Niro EV breaks cover in Korea with 236-mile range

Kia Niro EV breaks cover in Korea with 236-mile range

by