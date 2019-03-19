2019 BMW X7 offers a commanding presence

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The X7 is a car of compromise.
It's not excessively large, which means cargo and people occasionally do battle for the space inside.
It's engineered to not be a total snooze-fest, so there's a balancing act between fun and comfort that inevitably leaves some material on the cutting room floor.
But while there's compromise, it results in a package that still feels fully baked when it comes to the kind of daily-drudgery driving that most owners will experience.
The X7's position as a flagship SUV means it needs to be the best and brightest, and I feel it succeeds in that regard.
The X7 can be equipped with BMW's optional Driving Assistance Professional package.
This offers up a whole host of safety systems, including active lane-keep assist, automatic lane change assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
It works great on long stretches of highway, holding its lane position well while not being too heavy on the gas or brakes as traffic requires.
Like the X5, I find lane-keep assist to be a little heavy-handed in its standard corrections, and the lane-change assist wants way too much time between hitting the blinker and making a move, but otherwise the system comes correct.
