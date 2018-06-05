The 2019 BMW X5 grows in its fourth generation

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The new 2019 model is the fourth generation of the BMW X5.
Compared to its predecessor, the 2019 X5 is 1.6 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider and 1 inch taller.
A new Off-Road Package includes skid plates, air suspension and a locking rear differential.
The base X5 xDrive40i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 335 horsepower.
The power liftgate has a two-piece design for more flexibility in loading cargo.
LED headlights are standard, with these BMW Laserlight versions offered as an option.
LED taillights are standard on all versions of the new X5.
The cabin has been completely redesigned with new switchgear and materials throughout.
Atop the dash is a 12.3-inch touchscreen running the latest version of BMW's iDrive infotainment software.
The X5 can be equipped with seating for five or seven, with electrically sliding, tilting and folding seats to make ingress to the third row easier.